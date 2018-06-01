FCI : Mondiali BMX: Parte il countdown per Baku

Baku (AZERBAIJAN) (01/06) – Tutto pronto a Baku per il Campionato del Mondo BMX, in programma da oggi al 9 giugno. Un mondiale, il quarto che l’Azerbaijan ospiterà, che promette già spettacolo. Perché non ci sono limiti di velocità sulla strada per il successo. La selezione azzurra sbarcherà oggi in città, guidata dal CT Francesco Gargaglia, che assieme al suo gruppo ha le idee chiare: “Quella di Baku è una pista particolare, perché a differenza delle altre ha molti tratti in cui c’è da pedalare, vista la molta distanza tra un salto e l’altro. E questo fa sì che i riders debbano dimostrare non solo di avere tecnica, ma anche velocità e una grande resisetenza”.

Una trasferta, quella che prenderà il via con le prove del 5 giugno, difficile ma ben preparata: “La manifestazione si svolgerà prevalentemente di sera, visto che le prove saranno sempre in notturna. E proprio per questo nell’ultimo periodo abbiamo posticipato gli orari degli allenamenti. In più assieme a tutto lo staff, composto da Tommaso Lupi, Ornella Cosenza, Alfredo Guerrisi, Paolo Ritardati e Luca Crociani, abbiamo preparato un dettagliato piano di lavoro che spero ci porterà a dare il massimo. Abbiamo le idee chiare e siamo pronti”.

Tante le aspettative riservate ai ragazzi della categoria Challenge 15/16 anni, composto da elementi più che validi. Parola del CT: “Abbiamo un gruppo forte, in cui ci sono atleti come Marco Radaelli, che nella scorsa competizione mondiale è arrivato fino alle finali. Ma anche gli altri hanno ottime potenzialità, visto che tutti hanno raggiunto semifinali o quarti di finale. C’è una bella aspettativa su di loro, sperando che possano confermare o addirittura migliorare le passate prestazioni”.

Per quanto riguarda Junior ed Elite, “sono tutti molto carichi. Giacomo Fantoni viene da una finale europea e da buoni piazzamenti alla Coppa del Mondo, mentre Mattia Furlan rientra da un recente acciacco avvenuto in gara, ma sta dimostrando di essere tornato in una buona condizione fisica”.

IL PROGRAMMA

Friday 1 June

16:00 – 19:00 Accreditation center open for staff / officials and organizing committee

Saturday 2 June

08:30 – 17:00 Accreditation center open

10:00 – 11:00 Team Managers meeting UCI BMX World Challenge and Masters

11:00 – 12:00 Guided tour around the venue for team managers

13:00 – 17:00 Registration office open for UCI BMX World Challenge and Masters

16:00 – 17:00 BMX challenge venue open for riders and spectators to view the track

Sunday 3 June

09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice

08:30 – 10:00 Challenge Practice Group A – AUS, CAN, GBR, JPN, NZL, SIN, ZIM

10:05 – 11:35 Challenge Practice Group B – ARG, ARU, BOL, BRA, CHI, COL, ECU, ESP, KOR, MEX, PER, PUR, RSA, USA, VEN

11:40 – 13:10 Challenge Practice Group C – AZE, BEL, CZE, DEN, EST, FIN, GER, HUN, IRL, ITA, LAT, LTU, POR, RUS, SUI, SWE

13:15 – 14:45 Challenge Practice Group D – FRA, NED

Monday 4 June

09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice

08:30 – 10:00 Challenge Practice Group D – FRA, NED

10:05 – 11:35 Challenge Practice Group C – AZE, BEL, CZE, DEN, EST, FIN, GER, HUN, IRL, ITA, LAT, LTU, POR, RUS, SUI, SWE

11:40 – 13:10 Challenge Practice Group B – ARG, ARU, BOL, BRA, CHI, COL, ECU, ESP, KOR, MEX, PER, PUR, RSA, USA, VEN

13:15 – 14:45 Challenge Practice Group A – AUS, CAN, GBR, JPN, NZL, SIN, ZIM

Tuesday 5 June

09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing

08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day

09:30 – 09:40 Opening Ceremony

09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: All Cruiser Categories

Following Racing Prize giving Ceremony

Wednesday 6 June

09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice

08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day

09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 12 and younger

Following Racing Prize giving Ceremony

Thursday 7 June

09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing

08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day

09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 13 and older + Masters

09:00 – 09:45 Team Managers’ Meeting – Championships

10:30 – 12:30 Riders’ Confirmation UCI BMX World Championships

14:30 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of training

16:30 – 17:25 Men Elite – Group A

17:30 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B

19:00 – 20:25 Men Juniors

20:30 – 21:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)

Friday 8 June

09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open

10:00 – 12:00 UCI BMX Forum

15:00 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing

16:00 – 16:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)

17:00 – 17:55 Men Juniors

18:00 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B

19:00 – 19:55 Men Elite – Group A

20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships – Motos – Category Order: MJ, WJ, ME, WE

Saturday 9 June

16:00 – 19:00 Accreditation center open

17:50 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing

19:20 – 19:40 Warm-up – Women (Elite and Juniors; only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)

19:40 – 20:00 Warm-up – Men Juniors (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)

20:00 – 20:20 Warm-up – Men Elite (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)

20:30 – 20:35 Flag hand over to UCI BMX World Championships 2019 – Heusden-Zolder (BEL)

20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships Race 1/8 1/4 , 1/2 and finals WJ, MJ, WE, ME23:00 – 23:30 Prize-giving Ceremony UCI BMX World Championships