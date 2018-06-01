FCI : Mondiali BMX: Parte il countdown per Baku
La selezione azzurra guidata da Francesco Gargaglia arriverà oggi in Azerbaijan – Il CT: “Il gruppo ha molto potenziale, siamo pronti”
Baku (AZERBAIJAN) (01/06) – Tutto pronto a Baku per il Campionato del Mondo BMX, in programma da oggi al 9 giugno. Un mondiale, il quarto che l’Azerbaijan ospiterà, che promette già spettacolo. Perché non ci sono limiti di velocità sulla strada per il successo. La selezione azzurra sbarcherà oggi in città, guidata dal CT Francesco Gargaglia, che assieme al suo gruppo ha le idee chiare: “Quella di Baku è una pista particolare, perché a differenza delle altre ha molti tratti in cui c’è da pedalare, vista la molta distanza tra un salto e l’altro. E questo fa sì che i riders debbano dimostrare non solo di avere tecnica, ma anche velocità e una grande resisetenza”.
Una trasferta, quella che prenderà il via con le prove del 5 giugno, difficile ma ben preparata: “La manifestazione si svolgerà prevalentemente di sera, visto che le prove saranno sempre in notturna. E proprio per questo nell’ultimo periodo abbiamo posticipato gli orari degli allenamenti. In più assieme a tutto lo staff, composto da Tommaso Lupi, Ornella Cosenza, Alfredo Guerrisi, Paolo Ritardati e Luca Crociani, abbiamo preparato un dettagliato piano di lavoro che spero ci porterà a dare il massimo. Abbiamo le idee chiare e siamo pronti”.
Tante le aspettative riservate ai ragazzi della categoria Challenge 15/16 anni, composto da elementi più che validi. Parola del CT: “Abbiamo un gruppo forte, in cui ci sono atleti come Marco Radaelli, che nella scorsa competizione mondiale è arrivato fino alle finali. Ma anche gli altri hanno ottime potenzialità, visto che tutti hanno raggiunto semifinali o quarti di finale. C’è una bella aspettativa su di loro, sperando che possano confermare o addirittura migliorare le passate prestazioni”.
Per quanto riguarda Junior ed Elite, “sono tutti molto carichi. Giacomo Fantoni viene da una finale europea e da buoni piazzamenti alla Coppa del Mondo, mentre Mattia Furlan rientra da un recente acciacco avvenuto in gara, ma sta dimostrando di essere tornato in una buona condizione fisica”.
IL PROGRAMMA
Friday 1 June
16:00 – 19:00 Accreditation center open for staff / officials and organizing committee
Saturday 2 June
08:30 – 17:00 Accreditation center open
10:00 – 11:00 Team Managers meeting UCI BMX World Challenge and Masters
11:00 – 12:00 Guided tour around the venue for team managers
13:00 – 17:00 Registration office open for UCI BMX World Challenge and Masters
16:00 – 17:00 BMX challenge venue open for riders and spectators to view the track
Sunday 3 June
09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open
07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice
08:30 – 10:00 Challenge Practice Group A – AUS, CAN, GBR, JPN, NZL, SIN, ZIM
10:05 – 11:35 Challenge Practice Group B – ARG, ARU, BOL, BRA, CHI, COL, ECU, ESP, KOR, MEX, PER, PUR, RSA, USA, VEN
11:40 – 13:10 Challenge Practice Group C – AZE, BEL, CZE, DEN, EST, FIN, GER, HUN, IRL, ITA, LAT, LTU, POR, RUS, SUI, SWE
13:15 – 14:45 Challenge Practice Group D – FRA, NED
Monday 4 June
09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open
07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice
08:30 – 10:00 Challenge Practice Group D – FRA, NED
10:05 – 11:35 Challenge Practice Group C – AZE, BEL, CZE, DEN, EST, FIN, GER, HUN, IRL, ITA, LAT, LTU, POR, RUS, SUI, SWE
11:40 – 13:10 Challenge Practice Group B – ARG, ARU, BOL, BRA, CHI, COL, ECU, ESP, KOR, MEX, PER, PUR, RSA, USA, VEN
13:15 – 14:45 Challenge Practice Group A – AUS, CAN, GBR, JPN, NZL, SIN, ZIM
Tuesday 5 June
09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open
07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing
08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day
09:30 – 09:40 Opening Ceremony
09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: All Cruiser Categories
Following Racing Prize giving Ceremony
Wednesday 6 June
09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open
07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice
08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day
09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 12 and younger
Following Racing Prize giving Ceremony
Thursday 7 June
09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open
07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing
08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day
09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 13 and older + Masters
09:00 – 09:45 Team Managers’ Meeting – Championships
10:30 – 12:30 Riders’ Confirmation UCI BMX World Championships
14:30 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of training
16:30 – 17:25 Men Elite – Group A
17:30 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B
19:00 – 20:25 Men Juniors
20:30 – 21:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)
Friday 8 June
09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open
10:00 – 12:00 UCI BMX Forum
15:00 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing
16:00 – 16:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)
17:00 – 17:55 Men Juniors
18:00 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B
19:00 – 19:55 Men Elite – Group A
20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships – Motos – Category Order: MJ, WJ, ME, WE
Saturday 9 June
16:00 – 19:00 Accreditation center open
17:50 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing
19:20 – 19:40 Warm-up – Women (Elite and Juniors; only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)
19:40 – 20:00 Warm-up – Men Juniors (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)
20:00 – 20:20 Warm-up – Men Elite (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)
20:30 – 20:35 Flag hand over to UCI BMX World Championships 2019 – Heusden-Zolder (BEL)
20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships Race 1/8 1/4 , 1/2 and finals WJ, MJ, WE, ME23:00 – 23:30 Prize-giving Ceremony UCI BMX World Championships