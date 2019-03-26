Liberty Lines, dall’1 aprile nuovi orari nei collegamenti Palermo – Ustica
La compagnia di navigazione Liberty Lines comunica che dall’1 aprile 2019 entreranno in vigore i nuovi orari degli aliscafi che collegano Palermo a Ustica come di seguito specificati:
dall’1 aprile al 19 giugno 2019
PARTENZE DA PALERMO: ore 7.00 (escluso il martedì); 14.00; 17.45
PARTENZE DA USTICA: ore 7.00; ore 10.00 (escluso il martedì); 16.00
Sono già stati programmati anche gli orari dei collegamenti fino alla fine dell’anno come di seguito specificato:
dal 20 giugno al 30 giugno 2019
PARTENZE DA PALERMO: ore 7.15 (escluso il martedì), 9.00; 14.00 (escluso il martedì); 17.45
PARTENZE DA USTICA: ore 7.15; ore 9.00 (escluso il martedì); 13.00; 18.15 (escluso il martedì)
dall’1 luglio al 31 agosto 2019
PARTENZE DA PALERMO: ore 7.15 (escluso il martedì); 9.00; 14.00 (escluso il martedì); 15.30; 19.00
PARTENZE DA USTICA: ore 7.15; 9.00 (escluso il martedì); 13.00; 17.15; 18.15 (escluso il martedì)
dall’1 settembre al 20 settembre 2019
PARTENZE DA PALERMO: ore 7.15 (escluso il martedì); 9.00; 14.00 (escluso il martedì); 17.15
PARTENZE DA USTICA: ore 7.15; 9.00 (escluso il martedì); 13.00; 18.15 (escluso il martedì)
dal 21 settembre al 31 ottobre 2019
PARTENZE DA PALERMO: ore 7.00 (escluso il martedì); 9.00; 14.00 (escluso il martedì); 17.15
PARTENZE DA USTICA: ore 7.00; 9.00 (escluso il martedì); 13.00; 17.30 (escluso il martedì)
dall’1 novembre al 31 dicembre 2019
PARTENZE DA PALERMO: ore 7.00 (escluso il martedì); 15.00
PARTENZE DA USTICA: ore 7.00; 15.00 (escluso il martedì)
Com. Stam.